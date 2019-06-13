RT AMERICA BEATS CNN TO SCOOP GOLD AT PROMAX AWARDS 2019

MOSCOW, JUNE 13— RT took home gold, silver, and two bronze medals at the Promax Awards 2019, one of the most prestigious competitions in TV promotion, marketing, and design. RT America earned gold at the Promax North America Awards 2019 while three entries by RT International won silver and bronze at the Promax Global Excellence Awards 2019.

A promo for RT America’s show America’s Lawyer took gold as best News Program Open/Titles. RT competed against an entry by CNN, among others.

Filmed in the style of the early 20th century, video clips for #Romanovs100, RT’s multimedia project to mark the centenary of the execution of the last Russian royal family, beat creatives by NBC Universal, National Geographic, and Discovery to win silver in the Social Media Content Series category at the Promax Global Excellence Awards.

The channel’s promo for its exclusive World Cup coverage, featuring José Mourinho, Russian ballerinas and athletes, earned bronze in the Sports Brand Image Special Event Promo or Campaign category. Another bronze was awarded to the opening titles for RT’s coverage of the 2018 G20 Summit in Argentina in the News Program Open/Titles category.

RT has won 39 Promax awards in total, including 16 gold awards, for a variety of creative projects, such as the channel’s Never Giving Up promo featuring members of the Russian Paralympic team, RT’s 10-year anniversary promos, and the network’s promo for the 70-year anniversary Victory Day celebration.

The Promax International Association is the founder of the world’s biggest and most authoritative competitions in TV promotion, marketing, and design.