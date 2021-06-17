 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
RT GEARING UP TO LAUNCH A NEW GERMAN CHANNEL

17 Jun, 2021 06:00
MOSCOW, JUNE 17, 2021 — In Luxembourg, Russia's RT global television news network applied for a broadcast license.

As announced in January 2021, RT is set to expand its multi-language TV news coverage, and start broadcasting in German this December. In compliance with the Directive 2010/13/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council from 10 March 2010, RT filed an application with the Luxembourg authorities on June 15 to obtain a broadcast license. The TV signal will be transmitted from Moscow via a satellite under the temporary name RT auf Deutsch.

RT's sister company that operates in Germany, RT DE Productions GmbH, plans to subsequently send news reports, talk-shows and exclusive interviews to Moscow directly from Berlin.

For more information, go to https://de.rt.com/

