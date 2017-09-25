RT’S LIBYA COVERAGE NAMED FINALIST FOR AIB AWARDS

MOSCOW, 25 SEPTEMBER, 2017 – RT has made the shortlist for the prestigious International Media Excellence Awards (AIB) with a series of exclusive reports from Libya, an innovative 360 documentary, and a Spanish-language feature program.

RT’s series of exclusive reports from conflict-ridden Libya is nominated for best Breaking News Report, alongside entries from CNN, BBC, and CBS. Reporting from the frontline, RT correspondent William Whiteman came under fire while providing exclusive coverage of the Libyan Army’s efforts to free the city of Sirte from Islamic State terrorists.

RT’s documentary Running for Freedom, filmed entirely in the innovative 360-degree format, scored a nomination in the Interactive category and will compete against entries by DW, Al Jazeera, Voice of America, and CNN. The film tells the story of two friends who turn to the sport of parkour as a reprieve from the hardships of life in the Gaza Strip. RT has been producing panoramic content since 2015, becoming a leader in the format among media organizations.

An episode of the program La Lista de Erick from RT Spanish, in which Mexican journalist Erick Fonseca takes his viewers on a tour of the main building of Moscow State University, also made the shortlist in the Arts and Culture category, alongside DW and CNN Worldwide.

In 2015, Larry King, distinguished journalist and host of Larry King Now and Politicking on RT America, won the AIB Lifetime Achievement Award.

The AIBs are an international awards competition for factual video, audio, and interactive productions. 2017 marks the competition’s 13th year, administered by the Association for International Broadcasting. The winners will be announced on November 1, 2017, in London. The Association for International Broadcasting is the trade association for TV, radio, and online broadcasting, established in 1993. Its membership boasts leading international television and radio broadcasters, and major professional associations, with a total of more than 25,000 media organizations as members. Besides the headquarters in the UK, the AIB has regional offices in European countries, South and Southeast Asia, as well as the Middle East.