RT TAKES FOUR AWARDS AT US INTERNATIONAL FILM & VIDEO FESTIVAL

MOSCOW, JUNE 3— RT has received awards for a series of reports on the fire tragedy in the Russian city Kemerovo, a documentary about Syrian children, coverage of the Yellow Vests protests in France, and a documentary picturing life in an impoverished and dilapidated district of Los Angeles. All in all, RT grabbed four Silver Screens at the festival.

A Silver Screen in the Breaking News Stories category was awarded to RT’s reports on the fire that engulfed a shopping mall in Siberia’s Kemerovo in March 2018 and the events that followed the tragedy. Reports on the Yellow Vests protests in France were awarded a Silver Screen in the Continuing News Stories category.

Another silver award was taken by RT’s documentary ‘Where Childhood Died’ which tells the story of Syrian children who lived in rebel-held areas of the country and were forced into terrorist training camps. A report by RT Spanish correspondent Helena Villar about residents of Skid Row, one of the most deprived areas of Los Angeles, was given another Silver Screen in the Social Issues category.

RT has won a number of awards at the US International Film & Video Festival over the years. Last year, a documentary about Ernesto Che Guevara, the icon of the Cuban revolution, won the festival’s Gold Camera, and a Silver Screen was awarded to RT’s 360-degree spacewalk video featuring Aleksey Leonov, a famous cosmonaut who was twice named Hero of the Soviet Union and the first man ever to complete a spacewalk. In 2017, RT won three golds and one silver.

The US International Film & Video Festival has been held annually in Los Angeles since 1967. Entries are judged by a panel of members of the International Quorum of Motion Pictures Producers.