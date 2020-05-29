RT’S HIV DOCUMENTARY, HOLOCAUST FILM WIN AT INTERNATIONAL TELLY AWARDS

MOSCOW, MAY 29 — RT won four prizes at the annual Telly Awards, a major international TV and film production award. The judges recognized a number of RT Arabic programs, a documentary covering the outbreak of HIV in the USSR, and a VR film produced as part of #VictoryPages — a large-scale social media project launched by RT to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

RT Arabic show Fight, developed with two Russian athletes — a UFC mixed martial arts and a weightlifter — won silver in the General — Online category. The Kalashnikova series, whose episodes tell about the Rostov-on-Don submarine, the Nakhimov Naval School and the history of the Kalashnikov assault rifle, was awarded silver in the Series — Online nomination.

An episode of RT's An Epidemic — a series of documentaries by Russian activist journalist Anton Krasovsky — won bronze in the General — Branded Content category. The episode explores the spread of the HIV epidemic in Russia and the USSR, the ongoing stigma around the issue, and the fight against the scourge of HIV in Russia and abroad.

RT's VR film The Lessons of Auschwitz, which pays tribute to the 75th anniversary of liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Red Army, won bronze in the General — Immersive & Mixed Reality category. The film features elements of virtual reality and volumetric video technologies. It was produced as part of RT's large-scale social media project #VictoryPages.

RT already has a number of prizes from previous Telly Awards. RTD documentary about the president of the Philippines and RT America’s political comedy show Redacted Tonight won gold in 2017. A year earlier, RT America’s news reports covering Hurricane Katrina and the Ferguson Riots also took the top prize.

The Telly Awards was founded in 1979 and is the premier award honoring outstanding local, regional, and cable TV commercials and programs, the finest video and film productions, and online commercials, video and films. The Judging Council of the competition is comprised of distinguished professionals of the film and television industry.