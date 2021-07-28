RT SCORES ITS 10TH EMMY NOMINATION, FOR AN AUSCHWITZ-REMEMBRANCE PROJECT

MOSCOW, JULY 28, 2021 — RT is a News and Documentary Emmy Awards finalist for its VR project ‘Lessons of Auschwitz’, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp by the Soviet Army. This is RT’s 10th Emmy Awards nomination overall.

Lessons of Auschwitz has been shortlisted for the ‘Outstanding Interactive Media: Documentary’ category. The project is part of #VictoryPages, RT’s large-scale social media project that tells the story of the Great Patriotic War/Second World War through new media and digital art across five platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, VK, and YouTube. #VictoryPages has already won international recognition at the Webby Awards, Promax Europe Awards, D&AD (Design and Art Direction), ADC Awards, Shorty Awards, Lovie Awards, Red Dot, and Digiday Awards, among others. RT’s multimedia projects were also shortlisted at Cannes Lions five times in 2021.

RT has seven nominations for the International News & Current Affairs Emmy – for reportage on the crash-landing of the Superjet 100 at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, and its aftermath (2020), the coverage of a massive fire in the Siberian city of Kemerovo (2019), the humanitarian crisis in Mosul, Iraq (2018), the 70th session of the UN General Assembly (2016), Guantanamo Bay inmates’ hunger strike (2014), the Occupy Wall Street protests (2012), and US President Barack Obama’s first visit to Moscow (2010).

Additionally, RT America’s ‘Boom Bust’ financial show became a Daytime Emmy finalist for Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program in 2020. Chris Hedges, the Pulitzer Prize-winning host of ‘On Contact with Chris Hedges’, secured RT America its first Daytime Emmy nomination in 2017, as an Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.

The Emmy Awards is one of the most prestigious television awards competitions in the world. This year’s winner of the News and Documentary Emmy Awards will be announced September 28-29.