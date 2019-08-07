RT IS INTERNATIONAL EMMY FINALIST FOR KEMEROVO FIRE BREAKING NEWS

MOSCOW, AUGUST 7, 2019 – RT has received its sixth International Emmy Awards nomination, and its seventh Emmy nomination overall, for special reportage on the 2018 Kemerovo tragedy.

RT is a finalist in the News category with the breaking news of the massive fire in the Russian city of Kemerovo, and its aftermath.

The blaze in a Siberian shopping mall and entertainment complex claimed the lives of 64 people, many of them children. RT was on the ground covering the personal stories and numerous acts of courage, as the survivors’ shock turns to anger and protests against the city’s authorities.

"When reflecting moments of immense tragedy like the Kemerovo fire, it takes exceptional journalistic talent to remain laser-focused on bringing stories from the scene, to the world. I am proud that our team does just that, year after year,” said RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan.

This is RT’s sixth News & Current Affairs nomination for the International Emmy Awards and seventh Emmy nomination overall. The network’s previous nominations were for the coverage of the humanitarian crisis in the Iraqi city of Mosul (2018), the 70th session of the UN General Assembly (2016), Guantanamo Bay inmates’ hunger strike (2014), the Occupy Wall Street protests (2012) and US President Barack Obama’s first visit to Moscow (2010). Chris Hedges, host of ‘On Contact with Chris Hedges,’ secured RT America its first Daytime Emmy nomination in 2017, as an Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.

The Emmy Awards is one of television’s most prestigious awards competitions in the world. This year’s winner for the International Emmy for ‘News’ will be announced on September 24, 2019 in New York City.