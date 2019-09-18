RT IN THE FINALS OF AIB AWARDS WITH SYRIA, YELLOW VESTS COVERAGE

MOSCOW, SEPTEMBER 18 — An RT France sociopolitical talk show and two RTDoc documentaries made it to the shortlist of the prestigious AIB awards established by the Association for International Broadcasting (AIB).

RT France’s Interdit d’Interdire (“Forbidden to Forbid”) hosted by prominent French journalist Frédéric Taddeï is one of the finalists in the Politics and Business category, competing against Al Jazeera and the Financial Times, among other entries. In 2018, an Interdit d’Interdire episode on Yellow Vests protest movement in France was named among the top five talk show debates of the year according to LCI news channel and Le Figaro.

RTDoc’s Syrian Tango was nominated in the Arts and Culture category, where it will compete for the win with a number of entries, including Al Jazeera’s. The documentary is about artists who didn’t leave their home country and remained in Syria despite the war.

RTDoc’s My Forever Family documentary about the Road to Life charity foundation that helps Russian orphanages made it to the shortlist in the Domestic Affairs category.

In 2015, legendary broadcast journalist Larry King, the host of Larry King Now and Politicking on RT America, was presented with the AIB Lifetime Achievement Award.

This is the fifteenth year of the AIBs. The awards ceremony will be held on the 6th of November in London where winners will be chosen from 18 categories.

The Association for International Broadcasting is the trade association for TV, radio, and online broadcasting, established in 1993. Its membership boasts leading international television and radio broadcasters, and major professional associations, with a total of more than 25,000 media organizations as members. Besides the headquarters in the UK, the AIB has regional offices in European countries, South and Southeast Asia, as well as the Middle East.