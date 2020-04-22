RT BAGS NINE NEW YORK FESTIVALS AWARDS, INCLUDING THREE GOLD MEDALS

MOSCOW, APRIL 22 — RT won nine medals, three of them gold, at the prestigious international New York Festivals Awards for several documentaries, an AR book for a multi-platform social media project #Romanovs100, and other works.

RT’s #Romanovs100 Augmented Reality Photo Album won gold in the Production Design/Art Direction and Use of Technology categories. #Romanovs100 launched to mark the centenary of the execution of the last Russian royal family was produced in collaboration with the State Archive of Russia and told its story across four social media platforms: YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Several thousand photos from the Romanovs’ own archive have been published as part of the project. It’s the most complete photographic archive of the imperial family that’s ever been compiled.

RT’s Dying Alone documentary won gold in the Human Concerns category. It takes a look at modern Japan, where more and more elderly people are living completely alone, unaided by friends or family.

An episode from RT’s series “An Epidemic,” with Russian activist and journalist Anton Krasovsky, took home a bronze medal in the Health/Medical Information category. It explores the spread of the HIV epidemic within Russia and USSR, the ongoing stigma around the issue, and the fight to reduce the scourge of the problem in Russia and elsewhere.

RT’s Syrian Tango documentary also won bronze, while RT America’s promo #RealTalk took one silver and two bronze medals. The opening title sequence for Boom Bust won bronze for Best Animation category.

The #Romanovs100 AR book had already been a finalist in eight categories of the New York Festivals Advertising Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in advertising and promotion. The special adoptive font developed by RT for the #VictoryPages project, which is based on the handwriting of the Soviet soldiers who wrote their messages on the fallen Reichstag walls in Berlin 75 years ago, made it to the final in two categories.

RT has been a recipient of dozens of the New York Festivals Awards throughout the years, for its news, documentary and creative content. Last year, #Romanovs100 took gold in two categories. In 2018, RT’s project #1917LIVE, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the revolution in Russia, and an RT documentary about the life of children in war-torn Syria, took top prize. In 2017, a series of special reports by RT about war-torn Libya and the documentary film “H2WOE” about the water shortage crisis in India both took gold. Julian Assange’s program on RT also took home gold, and the documentary film ‘Blood and Honor’ beat CNN’s entry for first prize.