 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 May, 2022 07:02
HomePress releases

RT ARABIC MARKS 15 YEARS ON AIR

RT ARABIC MARKS 15 YEARS ON AIR
© Getty Images / Misha Friedman

MOSCOW, MAY 4, 2022 RT Arabic, which began broadcasting in May 2007, celebrates 15 years on air. During this time, RT Arabic journalists have reported from conflict zones around the world, interviewed numerous prominent figures throughout the Arabic-speaking region. The channel’s website surpassed that of Al Jazeera, Al Arabiya, and other news media in terms of readership.

“In 2019, we reached the highest number of unique website visitors among all international news channels in Arabic and we have retained our leading position ever since. Interest in the Russian viewpoint has been growing in the Arab world in proportion to the intensity and successfulness of Russia’s efforts in this region,” said Maya Manna, head of RT Arabic.

RT Arabic is the most popular website among all news channels in Arabic, with the highest number of site visits and unique users. It has left behind Al Jazeera, Al Arabiya, CNN Arabic, Sky News Arabia, and others (SimilarWeb, February 2022).

In February 2022, amid the events in Ukraine, American social media platforms either blocked or restricted RT accounts. When RT Arabic was blocked on YouTube, it had 7 million subscribers and 4 billion views, leaving behind the Arabic versions of CNN, Sky News, DW, France 24 and Euronews. On Twitter, RT Arabic had over 5 million followers, ranking above the Arabic-language versions of DW and Sky News.

Every day, RT Arabic journalists report from combat zones in Ukraine and have come under fire multiple times. In addition to covering the course of the special operation, they collect and deliver humanitarian aid and help people evacuate and find their families. RT Arabic also covers military conflicts around the world, including those in Syria, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine and Israel.

RT Arabic has repeatedly won or has been nominated for international awards, including the AIB Awards, New York Festivals and Promax BDA, as well as the Al Ghadeer International Festival held in Iraq. RT Arabic journalists have received awards from Iraq’s National Trade Union of Journalists and Syria’s Union of Journalists. In 2021, two RT Arabic programs won bronze at the Telly Awards, and in 2020, another program took silver. In 2022, an exclusive RT Arabic report from a Palestinian hospital that admitted victims of Israeli airstrikes reached the finals of the New York Festivals.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion
How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Who’s winning?
0:00
25:32
Lured to the precipice? Madhav Nalapat, director of geopolitics & international relations at Manipal University
0:00
30:6
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies