RT ARABIC MARKS 15 YEARS ON AIR

MOSCOW, MAY 4, 2022 – RT Arabic, which began broadcasting in May 2007, celebrates 15 years on air. During this time, RT Arabic journalists have reported from conflict zones around the world, interviewed numerous prominent figures throughout the Arabic-speaking region. The channel’s website surpassed that of Al Jazeera, Al Arabiya, and other news media in terms of readership.

“In 2019, we reached the highest number of unique website visitors among all international news channels in Arabic and we have retained our leading position ever since. Interest in the Russian viewpoint has been growing in the Arab world in proportion to the intensity and successfulness of Russia’s efforts in this region,” said Maya Manna, head of RT Arabic.

RT Arabic is the most popular website among all news channels in Arabic, with the highest number of site visits and unique users. It has left behind Al Jazeera, Al Arabiya, CNN Arabic, Sky News Arabia, and others (SimilarWeb, February 2022).

In February 2022, amid the events in Ukraine, American social media platforms either blocked or restricted RT accounts. When RT Arabic was blocked on YouTube, it had 7 million subscribers and 4 billion views, leaving behind the Arabic versions of CNN, Sky News, DW, France 24 and Euronews. On Twitter, RT Arabic had over 5 million followers, ranking above the Arabic-language versions of DW and Sky News.

Every day, RT Arabic journalists report from combat zones in Ukraine and have come under fire multiple times. In addition to covering the course of the special operation, they collect and deliver humanitarian aid and help people evacuate and find their families. RT Arabic also covers military conflicts around the world, including those in Syria, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine and Israel.

RT Arabic has repeatedly won or has been nominated for international awards, including the AIB Awards, New York Festivals and Promax BDA, as well as the Al Ghadeer International Festival held in Iraq. RT Arabic journalists have received awards from Iraq’s National Trade Union of Journalists and Syria’s Union of Journalists. In 2021, two RT Arabic programs won bronze at the Telly Awards, and in 2020, another program took silver. In 2022, an exclusive RT Arabic report from a Palestinian hospital that admitted victims of Israeli airstrikes reached the finals of the New York Festivals.