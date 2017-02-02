THE WORLD ACCORDING TO JESSE: RT AMERICA TO LAUNCH NEW VENTURA SHOW

WASHINGTON, DC, FEBRUARY 1, 2017 – Jesse Ventura, former governor of Minnesota and pro-wrestler, will host a new variety news show, ‘The World According to Jesse’, on RT America beginning spring 2017.



‘The World According to Jesse’ will tackle both the current news agenda and deeper issues such as government hypocrisy and corporate deception, with Jesse’s distinctive take on stories sidelined by the mainstream media. Ventura will apply his uncensored, bold and bare-knuckled approach to thought-provoking interviews and on-the-ground reporting alike.

“What you will hear from me is opinions, not agendas,” says Ventura. “I look forward to holding our government accountable. I will be exercising my First Amendment rights with no filters.”



Watch the show promo:

During RT America’s 2016 Election coverage, Ventura added sharp commentary about the third-party candidates – familiar turf for Ventura. In 1998, Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura transitioned from a professional wrestler into a surprise political success when he won a shocking victory as a third-party candidate to become Governor of Minnesota. Since then, Ventura’s trademark has been his ability to “speak for the common man.” Jesse says that his own story “proved that someone could be polling in single-digits one day – and in 60 days win the election, if you’re given a level playing field. News should be free and it should be accurate – and it must ensure that level-playing field for all Americans!”



‘The World According to Jesse’ will premiere on RT America in spring 2017, airing Fridays with repeats on weekends.