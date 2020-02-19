RT AMERICA TO PREMIERE ‘EAT THE PRESS’ WITH FOX & CNN CONTRIBUTOR STEVE MALZBERG

WASHINGTON, DC, FEBRUARY 19 — RT America launches “Eat the Press,” a media commentary show hosted by veteran talk radio personality and political commentator Steve Malzberg. The program will premiere on February 21, 2020 and will air weekly, every Friday at 6:30 pm EST with repeats on Sundays at 10:30am.

Malzberg said of his new show: “I have been highlighting media bias to my audiences for years. Some of it is blatant. Some is less obvious, and some is actually revealed by what the media is not telling you at all. With “Eat the Press,” I relish, pun intended, the opportunity I've been given by RT America to make this important issue my focus. Stay hungry, because “Eat The Press” will have a lot to offer each week.”

Over the years Malzberg has been a regular contributor to the Fox News Channel, CNN, MSNBC and RT America, offering political and media punditry in his signature outspoken style. Malzberg regularly appears on RT America’s “News.Views.Hughes” show to discuss bias in mainstream media’s coverage of key issues of the day.

For more than 20 years Malzberg hosted shows at WABC Radio; later syndicated by the WOR Radio Network. He also spent five years hosting “The Steve Malzberg Show” on Newsmax TV.

RT America airs from Washington, DC and is part of RT, the global TV news network. Dedicated to the top US stories and the country’s most pressing issues, RT America presents nightly news broadcasts anchored by Rick Sanchez. It is also the proud home of “Politicking” with legendary broadcaster Larry King, award-winning financial show “Boom Bust”, the Emmy-nominated “On Contact” with Chris Hedges, “News.Views.Hughes” with political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes, “America’s Lawyer” with Mike Papantonio, “The Big Picture” with Holland Cooke, “World According to Jesse” with former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura, satirical late-night show “Redacted Tonight” with comedian Lee Camp and “Watching The Hawks” with Tyrel Ventura and Ameisha Cross. In the US, RT has a weekly TV audience of 11 million according to a survey on TV news consumption by Ipsos, a leading audience research firm. It is also the most watched TV news network on YouTube, with over 10 billion views. RT is the winner of the Monte Carlo TV Festival Award for Best 24-hour Newscast, and a seven-time Emmy finalist.