DENNIS MILLER, EMMY WINNER AND SNL ALUM, TO HOST NEW INTERVIEW SHOW ON RT AMERICA

WASHINGTON, DC, MARCH 5 — RT America is excited to launch “Dennis Miller +1,” an interview show hosted by American actor, comedian, talk show host and five-time Emmy award winner Dennis Miller. The program will premiere on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 9 pm ET, with new episodes airing on Mondays and Wednesdays.

With “Dennis Miller +1,” RT America viewers can expect Miller’s same off-beat style, sparkling wit, sagacity and snark that have made him a star.

“What do I like in an interview? I like it when the host asks a question and then listens to the guest’s answer and then reacts to that answer with an amplification through the next question,” Miller said of his new project. “I promise you, I will not sit here finding myself overly precious and thinking only about my next query. I’m going to have a conversation!”

Legendary broadcaster Larry King congratulated his colleague. According to King, “Dennis Miller is an amazing person. He is not only very, VERY funny, but his intellect is sharper than any comedian out there. When you combine his talent, smarts and humor, it's going to be one terrific conversation. I look forward to watching him on Dennis Miller +1.”

“The entire planet is currently having a rather spirited back and forth, and it will be nice to jump back into the game. I aspire to walk in the footsteps of the industry’s best, true legend, Larry King, with whom I have been collaborating over the past year on his show and with whom I will now have the pleasure to be working on a regular basis,” said Miller.

King has been hosting “PoliticKing with Larry King,” developed exclusively for RT America, since 2013. Miller was a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” from 1985 until 1991. He later hosted “the Dennis Miller Show” by Tribune Entertainment, “Dennis Miller Live” on HBO for eight years and “Dennis Miller” on CNBC. He also hosted a nationally syndicated self-titled talk radio program. He has appeared in numerous films and television shows and specials. Miller has made frequent appearances on RT America as guest host for King, sitting in for the eponymous broadcasting icon.

“It is a perfect show for intellectuals who are thirsty for sophisticated humor,” said Mikhail Solodovnikov, head of RT America. “Our first episode is already available on the Portable.TV app a few days ahead of the television premiere.” On the first episode of his show, Miller talks to actor and comedian Jeff Dunham.

