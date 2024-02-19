RT’S JOURNALISM TRAINING PROGRAM LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL COURSES – RT ACADEMY

MOSCOW, FEBRUARY 19, 2024 – RT is launching an English-language, international online educational project for journalists: RT Academy. RT’s international team will conduct master classes and share their expertise with aspiring, beginner, and experienced journalists alike. The first series of the course is open to journalists from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The RT Academy program takes a comprehensive approach to the news creation process – from pitching a story to newsgathering and post-production and distribution. It covers best practices of working with social media, finding and creating high-quality video content, using a variety of technical tools in news production, and more. Top specialists from RT – executives, news presenters, correspondents, producers, content creators, and social media managers – will share their experience with content verification, opinion blogging, building a community around your media brand, using AI in news production, on-camera delivery, conducting great interviews, and much more.

The courses are free of charge and will begin on April 1, 2024. Applications can be submitted on the RT Academy website.

“RT’s educational and mentorship projects are now reaching an international audience. Our colleagues from the ASEAN countries will be the first to take the course, and we look forward to offering our classes to journalists from Africa, India, and other regions in the near future,” Anna Kovtunova, the head of educational projects at RT, said.

“There is a great interest in RT’s content and its educational projects in Southeast Asia,” Denis Bolotsky, the head of RT’s office in Indonesia, says. “We saw that at our journalism seminars in Jakarta in September 2023. Now, besides requests from Indonesian citizens, we are already receiving applications from Vietnam, the Philippines, and other ASEAN nations. The interest is mutual. They learn from us, we gain experience working in Global South countries.”

Additionally, in cooperation with the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union Media Academy (ABU Media Academy), RT Academy will hold a number of webinars for journalists from ABU member outlets. The first webinar will take place on February 22, 2024 and feature RT’s Russia Beyond project head Vsevolod Pulya, who will share his expertise in creating communities around a brand on social media platforms.

The ASEAN nations are Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia.

RT is a global TV news network providing news, current affairs, and documentaries in nine languages, which is now available to more than 800 million viewers in more than 100 countries around the globe. It is the only Russian TV channel to be an 11-time Emmy finalist and holds dozens of medals from the New York Festivals for its documentary and news programming, and has been repeatedly recognized by numerous international awards competitions and media organizations, including the Monte Carlo TV Festival Awards, the Cannes Lions, the Webby Awards, the Lovies, the Shorty Awards, the Association for International Broadcasting, and the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union. Throughout the years, RT has worked with leading international media and public personalities, including broadcasting legend Larry King, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Pulitzer Prize winner and Emmy-nominated journalist Chris Hedges, the “most dangerous financial expert” Max Keiser, former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, former President of Ecuador Rafael Correa, legendary football coach José Mourinho, top American news personality Rick Sanchez, and French media icon Frédéric Taddeï, among others.