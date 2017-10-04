RT’S 360 VIDEOS WILL BE USED IN SKOLKOVO EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS

MOSCOW, OCTOBER 4, 2017—Skolkovo Foundation’s International Gymnasium will incorporate RT’s panoramic videos into its educational curriculum, particularly as part of its astronomy classes, Skolkovo representatives announced at RT’s special presentation of the first-ever 360-degree video filmed from outer space. RT’s Space 360 videos, filmed in collaboration with Roscosmos State Corporation and Energia Rocket and Space Corporation, present unparalleled footage of the International Space Station, our planet and a live spacewalk.

“With VR technology our students will be able to step into the shoes of real cosmonauts. I’m convinced that after watching an RT360 video, some of them will fall in love with space forever and grow up to be great space explorers. But even those who will follow other paths are bound to see our planet from a completely different perspective. The mission of our school is to make the world a better place and to teach children how to make the world a better place. I think RT’s panoramic videos contribute to that immensely,” said the head of the Skolkovo International Gymnasium, Oksana Demyanenko, at the RT SPACEWALK 360 presentation.

Skolkovo International Gymnasium is Russia’s International Baccalaureate candidate school, which fosters “an innovative educational environment” with a focus on science and technology. It is partnered with Skolkovo Tech Clusters and the Skolkovo Institute of Technology and Science, and alongside them is part of the Skolkovo Foundation – Russia’s leading center for “entrepreneurship and innovation, engendering a startup culture and encouraging venture capitalism,” particularly in the areas of “energy efficiency, strategic computer technologies, biomedicine, nuclear technologies and space technologies.”

The RT SPACEWALK 360 presentation took place at the Russian Museum of Cosmonautics on October 3, on the eve of the 60th anniversary of the launch of Sputnik 1, the first artificial Earth satellite. During a video conference with the ISS, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky shared his experience with the filming process, “I think that 360 videos are a great technology, a wonderful idea. It is exciting that we, Russians, were the first ones to test it during a spacewalk.”

RT is a leader among news outlets in the production of original content filmed in the groundbreaking 360-degree format. In November 2016, RT launched Space 360, a joint project between RT, Roscosmos State Corporation, and Energia Rocket and Space Corporation, unveiling unprecedented images of our planet as seen from aboard the Cupola module of the International Space Station. RT’s panoramic videos are available on Facebook and on YouTube. You can also access them using RT360 mobile app (Google Play, App Store и Oculus Store).