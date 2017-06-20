RT AND LARRY KING HOST VR PANEL DISCUSSION AT STARMUS SCIENCE FESTIVAL

MOSCOW, 20 JUNE – RT, a media partner for the 4th STARMUS Festival in Norway, will be presenting its Space 360 project and panel discussion led by Larry King – host of two shows on RT America.



Legendary broadcast journalist Larry King, who hosts Larry King Now and Politicking on RT America, will moderate RT’s panel discussion themed ‘Space Journalism 360: New Era.’

“I’ve always been fascinated with the universe and space. I look forward to learning more about each while participating in RT’s presentation and panel,” Larry King said.

On June 21, RT will present the first ever panoramic video of planet Earth shot with a 360 camera from aboard the International Space Station (ISS), as well as “backstage” footage. Head of RT360 Eduard Chizhikov will discuss working in the immersive format, cross-platform editing, and other aspects of VR technology. Andrey Borisenko, the cosmonaut who filmed the Space 360 videos as part of a collaborative project between RT, Roscosmos State Corporation, and Energia Rocket and Space Corporation, will share his experience shooting panoramic video in zero gravity.



“RT 360, our joint project with RT, gives everyone on planet Earth a chance to see with their own eyes what cosmonauts see when they work at the ISS,” Andrey Borisenko says.



Guests will have the chance to watch RT’s Space 360 videos in the virtual reality movie theater at the festival. RT was one of the first news broadcasters to begin producing videos in 360 degrees. The Space 360 project earned over 22 million views on Facebook and YouTube. These videos are also available through the RT360 App on mobile devices (Google Play, App Store, Oculus Store).

The STARMUS festival is a combination of science, art, and music that brings together scientists, businessmen, and prominent figures from the arts to discuss global problems. This year’s event will feature legendary Soviet cosmonaut Aleksey Leonov, French microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier, American film director Oliver Stone, British musicians Brian May and Peter Gabriel, Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn, and head of Kaspersky Lab Eugene Kaspersky, among many others.