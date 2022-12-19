RT’S 2022 INTERNATIONAL AWARD FOR WAR JOURNALISM: BEST REPORTS ON THE SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION ANNOUNCED

MOSCOW, DECEMBER 19, 2022 – In its fifth anniversary year, the Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards were dedicated to coverage of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. RT established the Awards in honor of RT Arabic war correspondent Khaled Alkhateb, who died in 2017 while reporting from the frontlines in Syria.

The Awards’ jury has selected the following winners:

1. BEST JOURNALISM FROM A CONFLICT ZONE – VIDEO

– Valentin Trushnin, “Monastery: Through Heaven and Hell,” Izvestia / REN TV Channel

The Donetsk People’s Republic militia evacuates the Nikolsky Monastery, shelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

2. BEST JOURNALISM FROM A CONFLICT ZONE – WRITTEN

– Alexander Kots, “Fighting Outside Kiev: Gostomel Warriors,” Komsomolskaya Pravda

The war correspondent reports on Russian paratroopers holding the defense line, under fire for a month at an airfield near Kiev.

3. BEST HUMANITARIAN JOURNALISM – VIDEO

– Regina Orekhova, “Civilians,” TOK project, Rossiya Segodnya Media Group

Misha travels from the Russian city of Kaluga to the Donetsk People’s Republic in search of his fiancée Katya, who went on a visit to her parents before the special military operation started in February 2022. He hasn’t heard from her since, and is trying to reach the city of Mariupol to bring Katya home to Russia. A documentary with breathtaking footage telling the real stories that are hard to believe.

4. BEST HUMANITARIAN JOURNALISM – WRITTEN

– Maria Marikyan, “They Might Come Back,” RIA Novosti News Agency

The town of Popasnaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic is no longer under heavy fire as it was during the summer, but occasionally the air raid alert blares out. Most of the buildings have been reduced to rubble, yet a few dozen people continue to live here with no gas, electricity or water, and sometimes even no food. They don’t want to leave their home. This report is about their life in Popasnaya.

In 2022, the judging was conducted by VGTRK war correspondents Evgeny Poddubny, Anton Stepanenko and Alexander Lukyanov, as well as Rossiya Segodnya’s Executive Director, member of the Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights Kirill Vyshinksy. Accompanying them were RT war correspondents Valentin Gorshenin, Murad Gazdiev, Sargon Hadaya and Semen Senderov, RT Arabic journalist Salam Musafir and RT Balkan’s Editor-in-Chief Jelena Milincic.

Past recipients of the Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards included journalists from India, Iraq, Ireland, Italy, Russia, Singapore, Syria, the United States and Yemen.

The Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards were established by RT in memory of 25-year-old RT Arabic freelance reporter Khaled Alkhateb, who was killed by an ISIS shelling in Homs, Syria, in 2017. Khaled had been covering the fighting between Syrian government forces and terrorists.