RT’S MULTIMEDIA PROJECT ROMANOVS100 WINS SILVER AT CLIO ENTERTAINMENT

MOSCOW, 16 NOVEMBER — #Romanovs100, a large-scale, cross-platform, multimedia project launched by RT to mark the centenary of the execution of the last Russian royal family, won silver at Clio Entertainment—a prestigious awards competition honoring outstanding work in the field of film/television promotion and advertising.

A series of promos from RT’s multimedia project #Romanovs100, launched in collaboration with the State Archive of Russia, took home silver in the category Television/Streaming: Original Content.

#Romanovs100 took place across four platforms – YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Over the course of 100 days – from April 8 to July 17 – rare archival photographs from the Romanovs’ personal collection were published across the project’s accounts. The published photographs represent the most complete collection of photos taken by the royal family to this day. As part of the #Romanovs100 project, RT also produced a VR animation of the ‘Romanovs’ Lullaby’, an exclusive composition by well-known Russian musician and performer Peter Nalitch. In addition, RT held a colorization contest for social media users using archival photos from the Romanovs’ personal collection.

Earlier this year, #Romanovs100 won at the Drum Content Awards and was named a finalist in two categories of the Epica Awards.

#Romanovs100 was created by the same team behind the channel’s international #1917LIVE project, one of the biggest historical re-enactments ever on Twitter. Dozens of Twitter accounts were set up as key historical characters of the period, from the last Russian Tsar Nicholas II and revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin to common workers and soldiers, tweeting events from 100 years ago in real-time. Historians from the US and UK took part in the project, as well as world-renowned Brazilian author Paulo Coelho. The project has received more than 20 Russian and international awards, including the 2018 Webby People’s Voice Award. At the Shorty Social Good Awards, the project won for ‘Best in Education’ and won gold for ‘Best Overall Twitter Presence’. It was also a three-time finalist at this year’s Cannes Lions festival.

Established in 1971, Clio Entertainment is one of the most prestigious awards competitions in the field of advertising and film and television promotion. The jury includes representatives from Netflix, Amazon Studios, HBO, and other major content producers.