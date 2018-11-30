RT'S MULTIMEDIA PROJECT ROMANOVS100 GRABS TWO WINS AT THE DRUM SOCIAL BUZZ AWARDS

МOSCOW, 30 NOVEMBER— #Romanovs100, the large-scale, cross-platform, multimedia project launched by RT to mark the centenary of the execution of the last Russian royal family, won in two categories at the Drum Social Buzz Awards, a competition honoring outstanding work in social media.

RT’s project took first in the category ‘Best International Strategy’, as well as in the category ‘Most Innovative Use of Social’, beating out projects produced for Samsung, Adidas, and Nestle, among others. #Romanovs100 was also highly commended in the category ‘Best Use of Imagery’.

#Romanovs100, produced in collaboration with the State Archive of Russia, took place across four platforms – YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Over the course of 100 days – from April 8 to July 17 – rare archival photographs from the Romanovs’ personal collection were published across the project’s accounts. The published photographs represent the most complete collection of photos taken by the royal family to this day. As part of the #Romanovs100 project, RT also produced a VR animation of the ‘Romanovs’ Lullaby,’ an exclusive composition by well-known Russian musician and performer Peter Nalitch. In addition, RT produced three other video clips in the style of the early 20th century, using archival photographs as a reference to reconstruct real moments from the royal family’s life.

Earlier this year, #Romanovs100 won at the Drum Content Awards and was a finalist in two categories at the Epica Awards.

#Romanovs100 was created by the same team behind the channel’s international #1917LIVE project — one of the biggest-ever historical re-enactments on Twitter. Dozens of Twitter accounts were set up as key historical characters of the period, from the last Russian Tsar Nicholas II and revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin to common workers and soldiers, tweeting events from 100 years ago in real-time. Historians from the US and UK took part in the project, as well as the world-renowned Brazilian author Paulo Coelho. The project has received more than 20 Russian and international awards, including the 2018 Webby People’s Voice Award. At the Shorty Social Good Awards, the project won for ‘Best in Education’ and won gold for ‘Best Overall Twitter Presence.’ It was also a three-time finalist at this year’s Cannes Lions festival.