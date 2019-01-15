REDFISH DOCUMENTARY SHORTLISTED AT BERLIN INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL

MOSCOW, JANUARY 15 — ‘The Fight for Hambach Forest,’ a documentary by RT project Redfish, a creator of short documentaries and video content, has been selected to compete in the short-film category at the Berlin Independent Film Festival, one of the world’s most pre-eminent festivals for independent films.

Redfish’s ‘The Fight for Hambach Forest’ takes an inside look at the fight by activists to save the last piece of Germany’s 12,000-year-old forest from destruction by the German energy conglomerate corporation RWE. The movement to save Hambach began back in 2012. This past year, Redfish’s Belal Awad traveled to western Germany for a firsthand look at the ancient forest, as well as the opportunity to speak with some of the protesters.

Launched in late 2017 and headquartered in Berlin, Redfish was founded as a subsidiary of Ruptly, RT’s global multimedia news agency. Consisting of a small team of dedicated journalists and activists, Redfish aims to produce “radical, in-depth, grassroots features and investigative video reports.” Its first report on the Grenfell Tower tragedy, ‘Failed by the State: The Struggle in the Shadow of Grenfell’ was praised by VICE as a “fantastic example of amateur community-produced media.” Its video reports on YouTube have already earned over three million views. Redfish’s documentary ‘Death by a Thousand Cuts: The Great NHS Sell Off,’ a grassroots report on the efforts of private interest groups to seize control of the UK’s public healthcare services, received an “Award of Excellence” at the Docs Without Borders Film Festival. Two of Redfish’s films, including ‘The Fight for Hambach Forest,’ have been nominated in the short documentary category at the Brighton Rocks Film Festival, and four of its films will be showcased at the Lift Off Film Festival during their Documentary Filmmaker Showcase Online 2019.

The Berlin Independent Film Festival will take place from February 7-11 at the historic Babylon Cinema in Berlin. Redfish’s film will be screened as part of the festival program, and the winners will be announced shortly after the festival’s conclusion.

The Berlin Independent Film Festival, founded in 2009, annually showcases outstanding work by new, independent filmmakers through a series of screenings, awards, and events.