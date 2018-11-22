RT 360 VIDEOS ADDED TO PERMANENT EXHIBITION AT THE UNITED NATIONS OFFICE IN VIENNA

МOSCOW, 22 NOVEMBER — Panoramic videos from RT’s “Space 360” project, as well as other 360 videos produced by the channel, will now be shown as part of a permanent exhibition at the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) in Vienna. The opening of RT’s VR stand, the first interactive exhibit of the museum, coincided with the 20th anniversary of the launch of the International Space Station (ISS).

Visitors to the UNOOSA museum in Vienna will have the chance to put on VR glasses and view unique, panoramic images of earth as seen from outer space. Filmed aboard the ISS, RT’s “Earth 360˚” documentary features famous Soviet cosmonaut and pilot Alexey Leonov and NASA astronaut Thomas Stafford, a 360 tribute to legendary theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, and the launch of the Soyuz manned spacecraft from the Baikonur cosmodrome in the summer of 2016.

“UNOOSA is grateful to RT for the donation of this screen and goggles that will allow the many space enthusiasts who visit the exhibition every day here at the VIC (Vienna International Centre) to experience a spacewalk and being aboard the ISS in virtual reality,” said Simonetta Di Pippo, director of UNOOSA.

In 2015, RT became one of the first international media outlets to start producing news content in the immersive 360-degree format. In November 2016, RT became the first network in history to “send” viewers to space, providing unparalleled panoramic images of earth as seen from the ISS as part of its joint “Space 360” project with Energia Rocket and Space Corporation and Roscosmos State Corporation.

The video received enthusiasm and praise not just from internet users but also from former NASA astronauts and well-known public figures. Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, posted the video on her Twitter and Facebook pages, writing: “Very cool.”

In October 2017, RT presented SPACEWALK 360, the first panoramic video ever filmed in open space. The video made headlines across international media, including The Verge, The Huffington Post UK, The International Business Times, Mashable, France’s Le Parisien, and Germany’s Heise.

RT’s VR library boasts more than 200 titles. RT’s 360 content is available on Facebook, YouTube, and the RT360 mobile app (available for download at Google Play, App Store, and Oculus Store).