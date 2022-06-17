icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jun, 2022 12:20
HomePress releases

US wants Eurasia as ‘space of warring nations’ – Moscow

Washington also wants to balkanize entire Eurasia, top Russian official has claimed
US wants Eurasia as ‘space of warring nations’ – Moscow
© odkb-csto.org

The US has a strategic goal to balkanize Eurasia, making the region an easy target for its colonial policies, a senior Russian security official warned on Friday. NATO is Washington’s tool, and it is ready to wage war in Eastern Europe, he told his counterparts from members of a regional security organization.

“Turning Eurasia into a conflagration space of warring nations, which would be turned into puppet colonial states similar to Ukraine, is a long-term goal for the West,” the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev, said.

The dire warning was addressed to his opposite numbers from member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), who’d gathered in Armenia. He said attempts to disrupt regional integration organizations like the CSTO, made by the US and its allies, served as proof of their intentions.

Patrushev pointed to NATO as the main vehicle for the alleged Western plot to diminish Russia and its neighbors. The bloc “is used as a tool of foreign policy by a single nation,” he said. “This is done in an aggressive manner that further degrades an already difficult state of international security,” he assessed.

China responds to US ‘wrong side of history’ accusation
Read more
China responds to US ‘wrong side of history’ accusation

NATO’s expansion in Eastern Europe has already placed its military infrastructure next door to Russia and Belarus, the official said. He expressed concern about the rapid military buildup in the region, arguing it had disturbing ramifications for the region’s security.

“It’s obvious that NATO perceives Eastern Europe as the most likely theater of war,” he said.

Western nations claim that NATO is a purely defensive organization and that its increased military activities in Europe were a reaction to Russia’s aggressive behavior. Moscow says the US and its European allies have repeatedly broken their promises not to expand NATO eastward, creating an ever-serious threat to Russian national security.

Russia attacked Ukraine in late February, citing NATO’s creeping expansion into the neighboring country as one of the reasons. The relationship between Moscow and the West has plunged to a new low after that, with an unprecedented number of economic sanctions imposed against Russia in an attempt to hurt its economy. Washington has declared a “strategic defeat” of Moscow as its goal in Ukraine.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Walk back?
0:00
28:1
CrossTalk: Global recession
0:00
26:48
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies