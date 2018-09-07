CNN & FOX ALUM SCOTTIE NELL HUGHES JOINS RT AMERICA'S NEWS TEAM

WASHINGTON D.C., 7 SEPTEMBER, 2018 — Former CNN political commentator and Fox News contributor has joined RT America to anchor its daily newscast.

Scottie Nell Hughes will host RT America TV newscasts, where she will address the day’s most critical issues by showcasing diverse perspectives, voices, and stories.

On her decision to join RT, Hughes stated: “This is the real news. I want to be able to separate the news from opinion, and I can do that here.”

Hughes first appeared on RT in September 2013 as a guest on “The Big Picture with Thom Hartmann”. Since then, she has been a frequent guest on the channel to comment on a wide range of domestic and international topics and policy issues. Over the last several years she was also a sought-after guest, commentator and contributor to several prominent news platforms, including Fox News and CNN.

“We’re proud to welcome Scottie Nell Hughes, who has been a passionate guest on the network for many years,” said RT America News Director Mikhail Solodovnikov. “Ms. Hughes has a commanding presence on set, and we are eager to watch her grow into her new role here.”

“Evening News” with Hughes as anchor airs weeknights at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET.