RT EXCLUSIVE: JOSE MOURINHO PREDICTS QUARTER- AND SEMI-FINAL MATCH-UPS FOR WORLD CUP 2018

MOSCOW, 12 JUNE – In an exclusive RT video, legendary football coach Jose Mourinho has revealed his picks for the quarter- and semi-final matches of the World Cup. Viewers are invited to test their predictions against the FIFA World Coach of the Year.

Watch the exclusive video:

“Wow, look at this: two South Americans, the big rivals, Brazil and Argentina, the European Champion, big Germany, that’s incredible,” Mourinho said of his picks.

Jose Mourinho, head coach of English football club Manchester United, was honored as the first FIFA World Coach of the Year in 2010. The Portuguese Football Federation named him the Portuguese Coach of the Century, while the Union of European Football Associations named him one of the top 10 greatest coaches since the organization’s foundation in 1954. For nearly a decade, from 2003 to 2012, Mourinho won at least one major trophy in each calendar year.

Mourinho will participate in RT’s special coverage dedicated to the 2018 World Cup, sharing his expert analysis and predictions for the tournament with the network’s vast global audience.

Earlier, the RT Team was joined by ex-Liverpool striker and former English international Stan Collymore, as well as the legendary former Manchester United and Denmark national team goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel. RT Spanish will feature famous Colombian footballer Carlos Valderrama, the country’s most-capped player.

During the championship, RT will broadcast live from special studios in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Samara. Ahead of the tournament, RT has launched a special multimedia project dedicated to coverage of all things World Cup 2018: a website complete with the match schedule, player info and current standings, as well as news and exclusive interviews with sports stars. During the World Cup, the site will provide live text commentary of the games and stories from RT reporters.