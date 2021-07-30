RT’S 2021 KHALED ALKHATEB AWARDS FOR WAR JOURNALISM OPEN FOR ENTRIES

MOSCOW, JULY 30, 2021 — RT is now accepting entries for the 2021 Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards, an annual competition that recognizes the best journalism from conflict zones. The awards, now in their fourth year, were established in honor of RT Arabic freelancer, Khaled Alkhateb, who died on July 30, 2017 while reporting from the frontlines in Syria.

The Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards are granted in the following categories:

- Best Written Journalism From A Conflict Zone;

- Best Video Journalism From A Conflict Zone;

- Best Humanitarian Journalism: After the War — a new category being introduced in 2021. It will highlight both video and written reporting on post-conflict recovery, ranging from individual human stories to efforts of entire communities.

Winners of the 2021 Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards will receive a monetary prize of 200 thousand Rubles (or foreign currency equivalent).

Find out more and submit your entry at https://award.rt.com/. The winners will be announced on November 30, 2021.

The first recipients of the Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards in the inaugural year of the competition in 2018 were from Iraq, Ireland and Singapure. Judging was conducted by an international jury of news media professionals and experts on the subject of war and armed conflicts, including former CBS correspondent Philip Ittner and the Association for International Broadcasting’s Tom Wragg.

2019 saw entries from 25 countries. Journalists from Russia, the United States, Italy, and India took top honors for their reports about conflicts in Syria, Iraq, and Libya. In 2020, the competition awards were claimed by reporters from Russia, Syria and India.

The Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards were established by RT in memory of 25-year-old RT Arabic stringer Khaled Alkhateb who was killed by ISIS shelling in Homs, Syria, in 2017. Khaled had been covering the fighting between Syrian government forces and terrorists. In 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin posthumously honored Khaled Alkhateb with the Medal for Courage.