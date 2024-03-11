ANUPAM KHER TO HOST NEW, INDIA-FOCUSED SHOW ON RT STARTING MARCH 11

DELHI, MARCH 11, 2024 — Anupam Kher, an internationally acclaimed Indian actor, best-selling author and motivational speaker, will be hosting an India-focused program, “Let’s Talk Bharat with Anupam Kher,” for RT International. His guests will explore the original concept of Bharat, India’s ancient name, and the values associated with it.

In his show, Kher speaks with India’s leading minds from a cross-section of society. Together, they unpack the complexities behind the emergence of their nation as one of the most prominent members of ‘the Global South’ community and a global economic powerhouse, as well as the country’s soft power influence and leadership in cutting-edge technology and innovation. The spirit of the show also aims to capture the vibrant diversity of India’s 1.4 billion people.

“I am happy to partner with RT and look forward to showing more of India’s incredible personalities from all walks of life and their perspectives on Bharat. RT has amazing diverse international voices and being a part of that world is exciting,” Kher commented on the launch of his series.

In the first episodes of the program, Kher interviews serial entrepreneurs Ronnie Screwvala and Anupam Mittal, legal eagles Satish Maneshinde and Mahesh Jethmalani, film director Madhur Bhandarkar, Academy award-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor and music composer M. M. Keeravani, best-selling author Amish Tripathi and singer Sonu Nigam, amongst others, to expound on how India has established a distinct and powerful voice in a fast-changing modern world.

❗️RT Premiere: ‘Let’s Talk Bharat’ - Decoding India’s Spirit with @AnupamPKher Deep-dive into the vibrant heart of India with RT’s pioneering Indian introspective. Join cinematic titan Anupam Kher on a journey through the nation’s rich cultural mosaic with the country’s… pic.twitter.com/ffltnagppW — RT_India (@RT_India_news) March 6, 2024

Anupam Kher has starred in over 500 feature films in multiple languages, including several international films such as the Golden Globe-nominated “Bend it Like Beckham” (2002), American TV series “New Amsterdam (2018), Hollywood drama “Mistress of Spices” (2006), Ang Lee’s Golden Lion-winning romantic thriller “Caution, Lust” (2007) and David O. Russell’s Academy award-winning “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012). He has made a mark in adapting to the changing face of Indian and world cinema over the last four decades by playing a diverse range of roles. The 30-minute weekly show goes on air globally in English starting on March 11, 2024 at 9 pm Indian Standard Time.

Anupam Kher is also a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee for his contribution to Indian cinema and arts.

Viewers can catch the show on DTH platforms such as Siti Cable (WWIL) — channel 431, Seven Star (7 Star) — channel 161, In Cable/NXT — channel 389/776, DishTV — channel 792, Airtel — channel 404, Tata Play — channel 643, Hathway/GTPL Hathway – channel 855/292, Sun Direct — channel 577, DD Free Dish — channel 94 and on the JIO Fiber cable network. Highlights of “Let’s Talk Bharat with Anupam Kher” will also be available on RT’s social media platforms.

