RT EXPANDS GLOBAL NETWORK AND GERMAN LANGUAGE SERVICES WITH LAUNCH OF NEW BROADCAST TV CHANNEL – RT DE

MOSCOW, DECEMBER 16, 2021— RT DE, the latest 24/7 TV news channel from global news network RT, premieres its broadcasting today. The channel, dedicated to completing the picture of news and bringing a greater variety of views to the German-speaking world, will feature a mix of live news, debates, award-winning documentaries, and original programming.

RT DE covers the local, regional, national and international stories most affecting the German-speaking world. The channel, and its accompanying digital platforms, deliver RT’s trademark style of news for viewers who seek to “Question More” - shedding light on issues and perspectives that are often overlooked by other German-language news outlets.

“The degree of resistance and hostility with which RT was met in Germany is unlike anything we encountered in any other country or part of the world. At the same time, the German public turned out to be very welcoming. This is evidenced by the immense popularity of RT DE's online and social media platforms - even without the benefit of a full-fledged broadcast TV channel, until now. Going forward, we will do our best to live up to the expectations of our German-speaking TV audiences as well,” said Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT.

RT DE programming will be broadcast all over Europe, aiming at countries with sizeable German-speaking audiences: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and others. The new channel welcomes an array of new talent to the RT network, including celebrated German media manager, producer and writer Oliver Brendel, as its Head of Program Development. RT DE hosts a wide spectrum of original shows produced in Moscow and Berlin, alongside bringing industry leading and award-winning programming from across the global, multilingual RT network to German-speaking audiences for the first time.

“We have found that audiences in Germany are growing ever more interested in RT, and we are happy that now, instead of just reading our content online, they can watch it on TV. Our viewers also want to know what modern Russia is all about, what it looks like on the inside – and we will deliver that as well,” said Dinara Toktosunova, CEO of RT DE Productions.

RT DE will be available across the DACH region via its multi-platform offer of satellite broadcast, online and social media. Viewers can likewise access content via the RT app on Smart TVs and all major mobile app stores, as well as across further platforms arriving soon. For more details on where to watch in your area visit de.rt.com/LiveTV.

RT DE on-air shows include:

Der Tag Am Abend (The Day in The Evening)

A talk-show that addresses the day´s top news stories featuring host Zukaina Grunow - bringing viewers the guests they want to see, answering questions viewers want answers to.

Ausgewandert Nach Russland (Emigrated to Russia)

This revelatory docuseries explores the issue: is it possible to live happily in Russia? This question will be answered by German emigrants and citizens of other Western European countries: artists, actors, athletes, who are living in different regions of the Russian Federation.

Kartoffelmus (Mashed Potatoes)

An overview of the week's highlights, styled as a cooking show. In each episode, host Zukaina Grunow tackles a new dish and, in the process, gives her hot take on the most high-profile news events.

Fassbender Woche (Fasbender’s Week)

Fassbender’s Woche is a weekly program by the publicist Thomas Fasbender, in which the presenter analyses the main political, economic and social trends in the German-speaking region in his blunt yet ironic manner.

Priwjet Matas! (Hello Matas!)

In the great tradition of German satire, this program by Alexander Matas sees the author wittily explore stereotypes of various international communities that make up Germany.

Fasbender im Gespräch (In Conversation with Fasbender)

RT DE´s weekend interview program features host, Thomas Fasbender, uncovering the views of guests who are not quite courted by the German media establishment.

Money Talks

Rolf Ostmann, a financial consultant and scholar from Switzerland, comments on macro and micro economic issues - from the perspective of how they affect everyday people - in conversation with finance experts.

Going Underground

An RT International hit, where three times a week host Afshin Rattansi and his team go underground to discover the stories that aren’t being covered by the mainstream media. From government operations to the Occupy protests, and everything else in between, Going Underground is here to bring its fresh global perspective to German audiences for the first time.

CrossTalk

CrossTalk is RT International’s flagship debate program. It presents hot-topic discussions on politics, business, newsmakers, global trends, present-day conflicts, and dangers and challenges facing our world. Host Peter Lavelle poses hard, straightforward questions to his guests, and demands concrete answers in response.