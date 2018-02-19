RT FILM PART OF VR 360 SHOWCASE AT BERLIN FILM FESTIVAL’S EUROPEAN FILM MARKET

MOSCOW, FEBRUARY 19 — The RT 360 VR film ‘In the Trenches of World War I’ will have a special screening in Berlin as part of the Russian VR Seasons showcase presented by the European Film Market, a trade fair run alongside the Berlin Film Festival. RT’s film will be featured on February 19 at the new, state-of-the-art viewing venue “VR Cinema at Marriott.”

During the 68th annual Berlin Film Festival, as part of its annual trade fair, the European Film Market (EFM) will be hosting a series of special VR screenings between February 15 and 23 at the new viewing venue “VR Cinema at Marriot.” Among the VR films featured will be RT’s own ‘In the Trenches of World War I,’ which showcases the participation of the Russian Empire in the Great War.

In the film, the audience is trapped in a trench with soldiers during an attack. The production was one episode of an eight-part documentary series illustrating scenes from revolutionary Russia as part of RT’s year-long Twitter re-enactment #1917LIVE. RT’s ‘In the Trenches of World War I’ will be shown alongside seven other Russian VR film productions.

All eight films will be shown at the newly constructed “VR Cinema at Marriott.” The screening venue is equipped with the latest technology in VR and Samsung7 VR gear. Right next to “VR Cinema at Marriott” is Berliner Freiheit, where the EFM VR NOW SUMMIT will take place the day before, on February 18. The annual conference is dedicated to the latest developments in the virtual reality industry.

RT’s film is part of a larger showcase presented by “Russian VR Seasons,” an initiative which connects cinematographers, artists, producers, and creators with the aim of promoting the production and showcasing of Russian VR projects. Over a number of days, the film market will also feature works by Canadian and French VR filmmakers, as well as hits from the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, including a behind-the-scenes VR look at Wes Anderson’s new film ‘Isle of Dogs.’

