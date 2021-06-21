RT IN THE FINALS OF CANNES LIONS WITH PROJECTS DEDICATED TO THE END OF WWII

MOSCOW, JUNE 21 – RT’s projects dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War/Second World War are in the finals of Cannes Lions 2021, one of the world’s most prestigious awards recognizing excellence in marketing and advertising.

The Endless Letter project, created in collaboration with students from the RANEPA School of Art and Design and professional graphic artists Mikhail Sorkin and Pyotr Bankov, has been shortlisted for the ‘Use of Branded Content created for Digital or Social’ category. The Endless Letter is a series of missives sent from the frontlines during the Great Patriotic War and illustrations inspired by them. RT’s VR project Lessons of Auschwitz, commemorating the 75th anniversary since the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp by the Soviet army, is also among the finalists in this category.

RT’s projects will compete against entries by prominent international brands such as Netflix, PlayStation, Visa and Nike.

The Endless Letter and Lessons of Auschwitz are part of #VictoryPages, RT’s large-scale social media project that tells the story of the Great Patriotic War/Second World War through new media and digital art across five platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, VK, and YouTube. #VictoryPages has already won international recognition at the Webby Awards, Promax Europe Awards, D&AD (Design and Art Direction), ADC Awards, Shorty Awards, Lovie Awards, Red Dot, and Digiday Awards, among others.

RT’s multimedia projects have been shortlisted at Cannes Lions four times. In 2019, it was #Romanovs100, a project dedicated to the centenary of the execution of the last Russian royal family. A year prior, RT’s Twitter project #1917LIVE, which told the story of the Russian Revolution, made it to the finals in three categories.

Founded in 1954, The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is a global event for professionals in creative communications and advertising. The competition’s juries are drawn from among the top experts around the globe in each industry field.