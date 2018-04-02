RT’S 360 VIDEO FROM OPEN SPACE AND REVOLUTIONARY #1917LIVE PROJECT AMONG 7 SHORTY JURY WINNERS

MOSCOW, 2 APRIL — The first-ever panoramic video filmed in open space, historical social-media reenactment #1917LIVE, and the RT360 mobile app took home awards in seven categories at the Shorty Awards – a top competition honoring achievements in social media. RT also won the Audience Honor in three categories.

The jury named Spacewalk – the first-ever panoramic video filmed in open space – as the “Best Use of Virtual Reality.” Spacewalk360 is a part of RT’s Space 360 project, which was developed in collaboration with Roscosmos State Corporation and Energia Rocket and Space Corporation.

RT’s #1917LIVE project commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution by recreating the events in real time on Twitter took top honors in the category “Best Education Project.” The project also won gold for “Best Use of a Hashtag” and “Best Use of Video on Twitter,” as well as silver for “Best Storytelling Project.”

Mata Hari Tweets by Paolo Coelho won in the category “Twitter Partnership: Best Influencer & Celebrity Twitter Campaign.” Paolo Coelho is a world-renowned, best-selling Brazilian author of ‘The Alchemist,’ ‘Veronika Decides to Die’ and ‘The Zahir.’ As part of RT’s #1917LIVE project, Coelho re-enacted the last 30 days of legendary WWI double agent Mata Hari in real time. The account of Mata Hari also won the Audience Honor in the same category.

RT’s app for panoramic content, RT360, which was a winner at the 2017 Shorty Awards, took top honors – both from the jury and internet users – in the “Best in Photo & Video Sites and Apps.” The RT360 app is available to download at Google Play, App Store and Oculus Store.

The unique eight-episode historical panoramic video series “Revolution 360” was selected by internet users for the audience honor in the “Best Use of Panoramic Video.” Each video immerses viewers in the atmosphere of the dramatic events that took place 100 years ago during the Russian Revolution.

The RT #1917LIVE project will also compete for the honor of “Best Use of Twitter.” The winner will be announced on April 15 at the Awards Ceremony in New York.

At the 2017 Shorty Awards, RT won the Audience Honor in four categories.

The Shorty Awards is a prestigious annual awards competition that honors the best of social media. 2018 marks the awards competition’s 10th year.