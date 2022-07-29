RT’S 2022 KHALED ALKHATEB AWARDS FOR CONFLICT JOURNALISM OPEN FOR ENTRIES

MOSCOW, JULY 29, 2022 – RT is now accepting entries for the 2022 Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards, an annual competition that recognizes the best journalism from conflict zones. The awards were established in honor of RT Arabic freelancer, Khaled Alkhateb, who died on July 30, 2017 while reporting from the frontlines in Syria. The theme of 2022 Awards is coverage of the conflict in Ukraine and Russia's Special Military Operation there.

The Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards are granted in the following categories:

- Best Journalism From A Conflict Zone – for coverage of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine.

- Best Humanitarian Journalism – for stories focused on efforts to assist civilians and refugees, as well as to rebuild communities and return to peaceful life.

The winners will each get a monetary prize of 200,000 rubles.

Reports in all formats (texts or video materials) should be submitted at https://award.rt.com.

The first recipients of the Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards in the inaugural year of the competition in 2018 were from Iraq, Ireland and Singapore. In 2019, the prizes were claimed by correspondents from Russia, the US, Italy and India, and in 2020, by contestants from Russia, Syria and India. In 2021, the jury of international and Russian journalists awarded the prize to reporters from Russia, the US and Yemen.

The Khaled Alkhateb International Memorial Awards were established by RT in memory of 25-year-old RT Arabic stringer Khaled Alkhateb who was killed by ISIS shelling in Homs, Syria, in 2017. Khaled had been covering the fighting between Syrian government forces and terrorists.