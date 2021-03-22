RT NOMINATED FOR 14 SHORTY AWARDS

MOSCOW, MARCH 22, 2021– RT scored 14 finalist spots in the Shorty Awards, one of the most prestigious annual award competitions for excellence in social media. Among the entries competing for the highest honors are RT’s project dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, live reporting by global video news agency RUPTLY and social media projects Maffick and Redfish. RT's entries will also take on challengers for the Audience Honor prize.

RT’s large-scale social media project #VictoryPages, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the end of the Great Patriotic War and WWII, is a finalist in the Local Campaign and Education categories. #VictoryPages tells its story across five platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, VK and YouTube, and has already won recognition at the ADC Awards, Webby Awards, Red Dot Awards, Lovie Awards and Digiday Awards, and in other international competitions.

The Endless Letter Instagram project, created in collaboration with students from the RANEPA School of Art and Design and professional graphic artists, has been nominated in the following categories: Social Good Campaign, Art Direction, Best Use of Instagram, Best Use of Instagram Stories and Storytelling. Endless Letter is a combination of letters written from the frontlines during the Great Patriotic War and illustrations based on these letters.

‘War: Kids’ Drawings in VR Animation’ – a series of wartime children’s drawings reinterpreted by prominent VR animation artists – reached the finals in Virtual Reality, Short Form Video and Animations.

A series of animated photos called ‘WW2 Stills in Motion’, created as part of the #VictoryPages project, will be competing in the Images category.

RT’s RUPTLY video news agency became a finalist in the Live Event Coverage category with its live broadcast from Beirut, Lebanon, where a massive explosion took place in August 2020.

Redfish, a media platform that is part of RUPTLY, has been nominated in the Best Use of Instagram Video category. The Redfish team conducts its own investigations and produces short documentaries on socioeconomic issues.

RUPTLY’s social media project called Waste-Ed (Maffick) will compete for the prize in the Instagram Presence category.

Audiences can vote for the entries until March 31, using the Shorty Awards website – https://shortyawards.com/.