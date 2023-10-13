Spain beats Serbia in phygital basketball tournament in Russia’s Kazan

The competition is fusing together conventional and electronic sports

Phygital Games 10, an international event combining electronic and conventional sports, continues in Russia's city of Kazan.

The games, running from October 5 to 22, involve five disciplines, having become the largest event in the series to date, according to its organizers. The disciplines include phygital basketball, hockey, football, tactical shooters and even a mobile game.

The phygital basketball tourney concluded held first, with Spanish team Ramboot Esports defeating Serbian Partizan Esports 37 to 31 on Friday. The tournament involved competitions at a basketball simulator as well as conventional 2x2 bouts.

“We played very well tactically. We studied the opponent and built the right game plan. The match turned out to be difficult, because they, like us, have professional e-sports athletes and basketball players,” Ramboot Esports forward Jon Galarza said after the final.

Azerbaijani team Alov Basket scored the third at the tournament, defeating China’s MDMX 43 to 33.

The Games come ahead of the first-ever Games of the Future, a major international phygital tournament set to take place in Kazan next February. The event is expected to bring together participants from all over the globe.

“Currently, in the organizing committee we have more than 50 functions and a master plan, which consists of two thousand points. I am glad and proud of the fact that none of our important points are overdue, we are going exactly as planned. We are on the path to achieving our goal and expect that the Games of the Future will have participants from more than 100 countries,” the project manager of the Games of the Future, Igor Stolyarov, has said.