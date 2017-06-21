ISIS blows up landmark Grand al-Nuri mosque with leaning minaret in Mosul - Iraqi military
HomeNews

ISIS blows up landmark Grand al-Nuri mosque with leaning minaret in Mosul - Iraqi military

Get short URL
ISIS blows up landmark Grand al-Nuri mosque with leaning minaret in Mosul - Iraqi military
FILE PHOTO: Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul, Iraq on June 1, 2017 © Alaa Al-Marjani / Reuters
The iconic al-Nuri mosque in Mosul, Iraq has been blown up by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists, news agencies report citing the Iraqi military.

The historical mosque in the Old City was particularly famous for its leaning minaret. It has now been destroyed, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing an Iraqi military statement.

Previously, IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had declared the Islamic caliphate in the mosque, AP reported citing an Iraqi officer.

The landmark structure, built in the 12th century, had already been targeted by the terrorist group when it occupied the Iraqi city in 2014.

IS’ occupation of Mosul coincided with reports of civil resistance against the terrorist group, with residents reportedly having saved the mosque by forming a human chain around it.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.