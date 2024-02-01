Sometimes you pay for victory with health – phygital basketball bronze winner on Games of the Future performance

URAL BASKET player Semyon Debda has shared his emotions after winning bronze in the Sber phygital basketball tournament at the Games of the Future.

“A very cool tournament! I think our team really excelled, but of course, we hoped for more. We always want to take the title. But we lost in the semifinals. Today we left no chance to our opponents,” he said.

Debda's teammate Roman Derevyankin was taken away on an ambulance after getting injured during the match.

“Derevyankin's injury? He twisted his ankle. We do not know how serious it is yet. In sports, sometimes you trade health for a victory,” Debda commented on that. “We always try to play hard. Compared to classic basketball, games like 2x2 or 3x3 require higher stamina.

“How will we spend the prize money? In Russia, the most important thing is to have an apartment. We'll have enough for a down payment at least. Thanks to everyone who cheered for us! We play for you, so that you in the stands get emotions. This is a common victory!” he said.

In the consolation match, the team defeated China's MDMX.