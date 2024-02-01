Turkish Fire Flux Esports advances to quarterfinals of Mobile Legends tournament at Games of the Future

All 1/8 final matches in the phygital MOBA Mobile Legends: Bang Bang strategy challenge category have concluded at Games of the Future in Kazan.

Turkish team Fire Flux Esports left no chance to Cambodian BURN X FLASH in the battle for quarterfinal placing.

All 1/8 finals results:

Twisted Minds (Saudi Arabia) vs. Burmese Ghouls (Myanmar) – 0-2;

DeusVult (Russia) vs. Homebois (Malaysia) – 0-2;

BURN x FLASH (Cambodia) vs. Fire Flux Esports (Türkiye) – 0-2;

Royal Cybersport Club (Russia) vs. Team Flash (Vietnam) – 2-1.

Games of the Future combine competitions in the physical and digital domains, ‘phygital’ (physical + digital), testing athletes’ skills in the real and virtual worlds.

Read more on phygital sports and Games of the Future at RT’s dedicated website.