‘I doubt Russia can make a FIFA killer,’ Dzyuba says on videogame football

Russian football star, Lokomotiv striker Artyom Dzyuba, has commented on the recent news that Russian developers are making a counterpart to EA Sports' FIFA series of football simulators.

“I honestly doubt that we can do it at a decent level. Those guys [at EA Sports] have been doing it for a long time, and some people are still annoyed with some things [in their games]. As for who should be the poster face of the Russian game, let people choose. Everyone has their favorites,” Dzyuba said at Games of the Future in Kazan.

It's a shame Russian teams were removed from the FIFA games, Dzyuba added.

“I don’t play a lot, but I do now and then. If we get together with friends, the evening always ends with us arguing who is the strongest. Of course, it is interesting when there are Russian teams in FIFA, but now, unfortunately, there are none,” RT quotes Dzyuba as saying.

The Games of the Future is an innovative international tournament of 21 disciplines held in Kazan from February 21 to March 3, 2024. More than 2,000 athletes from around the world are taking part in the competition.

The Games of the Future combine competitions in the physical and digital domains, ‘phygital’ (physical + digital), testing athletes’ skills in the real and virtual worlds.