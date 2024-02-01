Games of the Future hit by cyberattacks

Security system of innovative Games of the Future tournament in Kazan, Russia, has successfully thwarted hackers’ attacks, organizers say

Games of the Future head Igor Stolyarov says the tournament has been hit with its first cyberattacks, but also that its security systems are thwarting the hackers.



“So far everything is going according to plan, the most important thing is that we have set up a security system against cyber threats. Everything is working normally, our controls are efficient,” he said on Thursday, as cited by TASS.

The Games of the Future is an innovative international tournament of 21 disciplines being held in the Russian city of Kazan until March 3. It’s the first-ever international ‘phygital’ (physical and digital) event which combines conventional and electronic sports.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with a number of foreign leaders and top officials, attended the opening ceremony in Kazan. He described the games as Russia’s “gift to the international sporting family.”



“The Games of the Future are free from political conjuncture, all types of discrimination and double standards. I am sure that genuine sport will reign at the Games’ venues,” he stated.

According to the president, Russia remains among the world leaders in sports and it was “natural” that the very “idea of combining classical and electronic sports” was conceived in the country.

Over 2,000 athletes from more than 100 countries are taking part in the competition.

The Games of the Future were preceded by a series of physical events, the Phygital Games, during which players competed in various disciplines, with the winners qualifying for the current event.