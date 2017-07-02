Satellite operator can’t control probe breaking up in Earth’s orbit

An out-of-control satellite has begun to break up in Earth’s orbit, according to its operator.

Satellite firm SES, whose website claims it provides “reliable and secure satellite and ground communications solutions”, lost control of its AMC-9 satellite on June 17 following a “significant anomaly.”

The company confirmed that the satellite, located some 36,000 kilometers above Earth's surface, started to break apart just days ago. SES then hired space situational awareness company ExoAnalytic Solutions to track the drifting piece of equipment.

"We have seen several pieces come off of it over the past several days," ExoAnalytic's CEO, Doug Hendrix, told ArsTechnica. "We are tracking at least one of the pieces. I would hesitate to say we know for sure what happened.”

AMC-9, a communication satellite launched in 2003 onboard a Russian Proton rocket, had been nearing the end of its 15-year lifespan prior to this incident. However, the machine and its flailing parts could now become another in the ever-growing swarm of space debris in geostationary orbit.

"The challenge is that those pieces, in human terms, will be up there almost forever, and will present a long-term navigational hazard," Brian Weeden, space situational awareness expert, said of the incident.

Additional space debris increase the possibility of a collision with other satellites in orbit over time, but Weeden says a ‘chain reaction’ is unlikely: "This will definitely increase the odds of collisions over the Americas, but I don't think this is going to set off a chain reaction.”

A race is currently underway amongst engineers to develop an effective system to rid space of the estimated 170 million pieces of junk orbiting Earth. The debris could make future missions unsafe if not cleared.

SES said the loss of its satellite, which provided data and broadcast services over the US and Mexico, could cost the company up to $22 million in revenue this year.