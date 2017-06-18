Lebanese soldiers violently suppress protests as govt delays elections for 3rd time (VIDEO)
The protest was organized after the Lebanese government struck a deal Wednesday to hold the country’s next election in May 2018, the first since 2009. Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri told Reuters the delay was due to “technical reasons.”
Protesters took to the streets of Beirut to demonstrate against the third extension to the current parliament’s initial four-year term.
Video uploaded to Twitter shows a man being beaten on the ground by security personnel. When a woman attempts to intervene she is also struck by police.
عسكر على مين؟#عهد_التمديد#Beirut#Lebanon#Protest#Parliament#Breaking#عاجل@skynewsarabia@BBCArabic@AJABreaking@RTarabicpic.twitter.com/pFSXl4DYHp— Enzo Mokdad (@EnzoOfficialRAP) June 16, 2017
RT contacted the uploader of the video, who said it was provided by a friend who wished to remain anonymous. “They don't have any excuse,” the uploader said of the decision to further delay the elections.