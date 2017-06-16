‘Crooked Hill(ary)’: Pranksters channel Trump in road sign joke (PHOTO)

Vandals have defaced a road sign in Long Island, New York – a juvenile-like move that, given recent events, now appears surprisingly presidential.

For commuters travelling along Stagtikos Parkway, they'd normally pass a sign for "Crooked Hill," but a few extra letters were mischievously added, changing the sign to “Crooked Hillary.”

On the Sagtikos Parkway 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rrYzxXO8vt — Chris Biv (@ChrisBiv) June 14, 2017

“As soon as we were notified about the graffiti yesterday morning, it was removed,” a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation told Newsday. “Defacing public signs is illegal.”

Trump repeatedly used the pejorative “Crooked Hillary” moniker while referring to his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton during 2016’s US presidential election campaign.

And, despite his victory, the president has continued to use the term, most recently referencing her on Thursday.

Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

Many online were left tickled by the new signage.

Yes this happened & no it wasn't me! 🙄😂 I wanted to get a selfie, but the DOT changed it back to Crooked Hill #FridayFeeling#MAGApic.twitter.com/uuwR36mzMI — PolitiDiva (@PolitiDiva) June 16, 2017

So, THAT'S where she's been hiding! — Jon Murphy (@Commodog11) June 16, 2017

This warms my heart. ❤️🤣 — Whitney Cool (@WhitCool88) June 16, 2017