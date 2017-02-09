Cardboard saves homeless man from near death in garbage truck
With nowhere to go the 28-year-old, who hasn’t been identified, slept in a dumpster in Scottsdale overnight but then became trapped after the bin was emptied into the truck early Thursday morning.
The man remained trapped inside the truck for 10 miles, and was compacted twice, according to KSAZ, with the the volume of cardboard boxes in the truck helping to save the man’s life.
Scottsdale Fire Paramedics treating a patient who was in the garbage truck for over 10 miles . Driver heard screaming pic.twitter.com/ceYUfjwhJ8— ScottsdaleFD (@ScottsdaleFire) February 9, 2017
According to a tweet from Scottsdale Fire Department, the driver was only alerted to the man’s presence after he heard screams coming from inside the truck.
The truck was partially emptied in a parking lot where the man was then removed. He was treated by paramedics for a head injury but has since been sent to a local hospital to check for internal injuries as a result of the compacting.
Paramedics treating patient at 68 st and Camelback rd Scottsdale AZ pic.twitter.com/jL5OT4H6Wm— ScottsdaleFD (@ScottsdaleFire) February 9, 2017