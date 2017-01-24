Coffee to go: Chicago cop throws hot drink at biker’s face (VIDEO)

A Chicago police officer is in hot water after being filmed throwing a cup of coffee at a passing biker, who caught the whole incident on a camera strapped to his helmet.

The 40-second video, posted to the Chicago United Riders Facebook page, appears to show an officer hurl the hot drink at the biker as he crosses the street.

The biker mutters something inaudible to the cop while waving his hand. The angry officer reacts by throwing the cup at him, it hits the rider on the helmet, spilling coffee on the camera.

The video, has so far been viewed over 87,000 times and generated more than 200 comments, with many expressing contrasting opinions on the actions of both the police officer and the biker.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, police superintendent Eddie Johnson said "We expect every officer to be professional (and) treat people fairly and responsibly.”

"So to that end we'll have an investigation, an investigation has been opened up, and when it comes down to it, that officer will be held accountable and will be disciplined appropriately."

