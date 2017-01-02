Crime of fashion: Pit bull ‘Scarface’ refuses sweater, mauls owners

A dog in Tampa, Florida attacked its owners, leaving them hospitalized, when they attempted to put a sweater on him. The pit bull named Scarface only ceased his vicious attack when the owners’ son stabbed the pet in the head.

The dog, who according to neighbors did not have a history aggressive behavior, attacked its owner, 52-year-old Brenda Guerrero, in her backyard when she was attempting to put an unwanted sweater on him, reported WFTS.

Her husband, Ismael Guerrero, attempted to stop the attack, but was overcome by Scarface, according to police. Their 22-year-old son then intervened, stabbing the dog in the neck and head with a knife, giving his parents an opportunity to escape.

“Officers responding said the dog was pretty aggressive,” Eddy Durkin from Tampa Police told WFTS. “When they tased the dog, the dog was still pulling away and was able to release the prongs from the taser.”

Despite being stabbed and tasered, Scarface managed to make his way into the house, where two children had been isolated in one of the rooms. In their follow-up attempts to subdue the dog, police shot Scarface with a tranquilizer gun, as well as a bean bag gun, and a second Taser. Authorities eventually captured him with a catch pole.

Another attack that didn't need to happen. Interesting to note, in the article they questioned Millan about why a... https://t.co/tiEfMs6Oiz — Dog Decoder (@Shewhispers) January 2, 2017

https://t.co/cnoasy5UFM



THIS IS WHY I DON'T BUY A PITBULL. ALL PITBULLS ATTACK OWNERS AND PPL. REGARFLESS OF WELL TRAINED OR NOT. — dstreater (@Pricoprincess92) January 2, 2017

Brenda and Ismael Guerrero were taken to the hospital, where they are reportedly being treated for severe bites. They had only recently placed a sign in their yard reading “Beware of dog.”

Scarface’s fate is unknown and it remains to be seen if the dog will be euthanized. Covered in his own blood, and that of his owners, video shows the dog being taken away by Animal Control, not wearing the disputed sweater.