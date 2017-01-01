Out of this world: How the ISS crew rang in the new year (PHOTOS)
Members of the crew posted an Instagram pic wishing a Happy New Year from all on board the space station, complete with tinsel and baubles.
Alongside a beautiful photo of Earth, astronaut Shane Kimbrough tweeted “Wishing everyone on Earth a Happy New Year from 250 miles above our planet!”
Wishing everyone on Earth a Happy New Year from 250 miles above our planet! pic.twitter.com/wMgTLEe4dh— Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) December 31, 2016
The Russian astronauts on board also sent their regards with a video message. “At the International Space Station, we can make 16 wishes as the new year comes 16 times here. We believe in a bright future, in our country and all of you who live and work for Russia's sake,” Andrei Borisenko says in the message.
“We are always with you, our nearest and dearest, with you, our nation. We wish you health and prosperity, luck and goodness. Happy New Year,” adds Oleg Novitsky.
Космонавты 50-й экспедиции на Международную космическую станцию Андрей Борисенко, Сергей Рыжиков и Олег Новицкий поздравляют землян с наступающим Новым 2017 годом! . . The Russian members of the International Space Station crew Andrei Borisenko, Sergei Ryzhikov and Oleg Novitsky wish Earth a Happy New Year! #роскосмос #космос #мкс #Земля #НовыйГод #2017 #NewYear #space #iss #roscosmos #roscosmosofficial
Sergey Ryzhikov also posted an aerial photo to Instagram of Moscow before the New Year’s Eve celebrations commenced.
Предновогодняя Москва с борта Международной космической станции. Фотография космонавта Сергея Рыжикова. . . Moscow before New Year from the International Space Station. Photo by Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov. #ГородаМКС #роскосмос #космос #мкс #планета #земля #россия #город #москва #cosmos #space #planet #earth #iss #russia #city #moscow #roscosmos #roscosmosofficial
French astronaut Thomas Pesquet took to his native tongue to wish those back home a Happy New Year, tweeting “Bonne année à tous!!!” He also sent an image of Houston, TX from space, sending his regards to his friends and colleagues partying below him.
Happy New year everybody!!! Bonne année à tous!!! 🍾 🎆 #BonneAnnée2017pic.twitter.com/Hck8gIB194— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) January 1, 2017
The sprawling city of Houston, TX, home of @NASA-JSC and of many of my friends. Have a great party tonight, see you in 2017! pic.twitter.com/YIbh7fHQsE— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) January 1, 2017
For those wishing they could spend New Year’s Eve in space, it’s worth noting their final meal was gelatin. Floating may look like fun but forget fine dining.
Nice to have a new kind of dessert. The food lab prepared drink bags with gelatin mix inside, and I made gelatin for the boys last night. pic.twitter.com/f8C54lpu20— Peggy Whitson (@AstroPeggy) December 31, 2016