Covid ‘feminizes’ people, Tucker Carlson bizarrely claims

Fox News’ top anchor, Tucker Carlson, has argued that getting Covid-19 “feminizes” some patients. He made this claim while discussing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s past battle with the virus.

On his series, ‘Tucker Carlson Today,’ the conservative host spoke to Nigel Farage, the former leader of the UK Independence Party, who spearheaded the ‘leave’ campaign during the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Farage criticized Johnson for what he said was a lack of leadership and decisiveness. “We’ve seen more U-turns in policy from the Johnson government than I’ve seen in any government in my lifetime,” the politician said.

Carlson responded by claiming that someone once told him that Covid-19 infection “emasculated” Johnson.

“It changed him, it feminized him, it weakened him as a man,” Carlson continued, citing his unnamed source.

Farage interjected by saying that the British PM was “very seriously ill,” adding that overweight Covid patients “tend to have fared very badly.”

Carlson then continued: “But the virus itself, this is true, does tend to take away the life force in some people, I notice. I mean it does feminize people. No one ever says that but it's true.”



Johnson recovered from the coronavirus in April 2020 after spending some time in the ICU at a London hospital. The PM later said that at one point doctors faced a “50-50” decision whether to put him on a ventilator. “They pulled my chestnuts out of the fire, no question,” Johnson told reporters after recovery.

In October, Neil Cavuto, Carlson’s fellow anchor on Fox News, tested positive for Covid.