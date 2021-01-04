 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Twitter’s outrage mob is off the blocks early, gets ’Bean Dad’s music canceled over ‘cruel’ lesson to kid on how to open a can

4 Jan, 2021 12:24
FILE PHOTO. © Getty Images / KucherAV
A dad’s supposedly heartless lesson to his daughter on how to use a can opener went viral… but also triggered the wrath of internet ‘warriors,’ with some real-life consequences for their target.

Musician and comedian John Roderick was declared the first “main character” of the new year after a Twitter thread that he posted on January 2 went viral. It tells a story of him denying his nine-year-old daughter food until she discovers how to open a can of beans with a can opener. The supposed “teaching moment” lasted for six hours, wrote the “bean dad”.

The story was taken at face value by many people, who rushed to judge Roderick to be a bad parent and an awful person, who should somehow be held accountable. The man himself has suspended his Twitter account as the stink rose sky-high.

The controversy has already affected Roderick’s career in a small way. Popular podcast “My Brother, My Brother and Me” announced it was dropping the theme song written by Roderick “for reasons we’re sure you’re all aware of,” after having used it for over a decade.

The online tone police quickly trawled years of posts on Roderick’s account and discovered a plethora of crude remarks. ‘Bean dad’ was guilty of anti-Semitism, misogyny, racism and every other conceivable sin, the self-appointed jury ruled.

Some people who know Roderick in person came to his defense. Ken Jennings, the Jeopardy star-player-turned-guest-host, joked he was “extremely jealous” that Roderick “is going to be a dictionary entry and I never will.” The two men co-host a podcast called Omnibus. Jennings assured his online audience that in real life his friend is a loving father and that he likes telling “heightened-for-effect stories about his own irascibility” for comedic effect.

Jennings is set to host Jeopardy on January 11, though whether the appointment holds is anyone’s guess at this point. Last year he apologized for his own record of “unartful and insensitive” comedy “If 2020 has taught us anything, it's that we should be kinder to one another. I look forward to heading into 2021 with that in mind,” he said at the time.

Fellow comedian Michael Ian Black said Roderick was “a lovely and funny guy” and called out people attacking him in bad faith. He said he welcomed “whatever abuse you want to hurl at me for speaking up for somebody I like.”

What actually happened between Roderick, his daughter, the beans and the can opener remains shrouded in mystery.

