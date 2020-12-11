 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Frontline healthcare heroes, embodied in ‘most visible’ Dr. Fauci, named TIME Guardians of the Year for battling Covid-19 pandemic

11 Dec, 2020 03:10
©  Kevin Dietsch / Pool via Reuters
TIME Magazine has made frontline healthcare personnel, represented by federal health adviser Anthony Fauci, their Guardians of the Year, hailing their essential – and dangerous – work amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci, who’s headed up the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and has served as a senior adviser on the White House’s pandemic response team created in January, was selected for the honor on Thursday night, alongside all medical staff who’ve worked through the health crisis.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has put the world on hold. However, anyone deemed essential… had to keep going,” TIME said when it announced the nomination. “They risked their lives and in doing so, saved countless other lives.”

One of those frontline workers, who spends part of his day doing rounds at the hospital, is Dr. Anthony Fauci, ...the most visible scientific leader in the US in 2020.

Fauci was tapped to serve on President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force as a senior adviser earlier this year after the outbreak kicked off, quickly becoming one of the more recognizable faces at the White House’s daily pandemic briefings. Though he has since butted heads with the president – who’s repeatedly criticized Fauci – even calling for his firing, the health expert is set to continue his role on the task force should presumptive president-elect Joe Biden take office in January.

