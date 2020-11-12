Police search for shooter after Texas rapper Mo3 killed in ‘brazen’ broad daylight attack

Rapper Mo3 has been shot and killed in what authorities have described as a “brazen” daylight shooting on a Dallas highway. Video shared on social media purports to show authorities attempting to resuscitate the slain artist.

The 28-year-old rapper, real name Melvin Noble, was travelling on Interstate 35 at 12pm local time when another vehicle pulled in front of his car.

The shooter, described by police as an adult black male, then exited their vehicle, a dark-colored sedan, and opened fire. Mo3 attempted to flee on foot but was gunned down and was later pronounced dead in hospital. Graphic footage uploaded to social media purports to show the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

An innocent bystander was also shot in the incident and taken to hospital for emergency treatment; their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“I don’t know a better word to describe it other than ‘brazen.’ I mean, in broad daylight (with) several cars around,” Sgt. Warren Mitchell, a Dallas Police Department spokesman, told local media. Officers did not reveal a motive for the shooting, while the police-affiliated organization Crime Stoppers offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the shooter’s arrest.

Mo3, a father of three, was best known for his 2019 song ‘Errybody (Remix)’, a collaboration with Boosie Badazz which clocked up over 50 million views on YouTube.

IM LOST FOR WORDS #tip MY BOY “MO3 SEE U WHEN I GET THERE — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 12, 2020

Brandon Rainwater, Mo3’s manager, claimed the rapper was on the way to a film shoot and that the two were speaking on the phone at the time the shooting began.

“I watched him rise as a star, from a regular kid, basically homeless when I met him, to a person with power and enough revenue to support his family,” Rainwater said.

