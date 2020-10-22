 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Judge dismisses one murder charge against ex-cop Derek Chauvin over George Floyd death

22 Oct, 2020 14:40
Get short URL
Judge dismisses one murder charge against ex-cop Derek Chauvin over George Floyd death
File photo of Derek Chauvin © Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
A Minneapolis judge has dismissed the third-degree murder charge against ex-police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing African-American man, George Floyd. Second-degree murder and manslaughter charges were upheld.

Hennepin County judge, Peter A. Cahill, stayed the dismissal of Chauvin's third-degree murder charge for five days so that the state could appeal his ruling. 

He also denied motions to dismiss the aiding and abetting charges against the three other officers, who were on the scene during Floyd’s death - Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane.

Also on rt.com 'Disgusting': Viewers react to ABC interview of cop involved in Breonna Taylor shooting as he bemoans her killing's effect on HIM

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies