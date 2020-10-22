Judge dismisses one murder charge against ex-cop Derek Chauvin over George Floyd death

A Minneapolis judge has dismissed the third-degree murder charge against ex-police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing African-American man, George Floyd. Second-degree murder and manslaughter charges were upheld.

Hennepin County judge, Peter A. Cahill, stayed the dismissal of Chauvin's third-degree murder charge for five days so that the state could appeal his ruling.

He also denied motions to dismiss the aiding and abetting charges against the three other officers, who were on the scene during Floyd’s death - Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW